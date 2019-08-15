College move in day for many students in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Move in day for college students across the state happened Thursday for a couple of Arkansas universities.

For a lot of students there is a palpable excitement in the air about the new experience and their new found independence.

Leticia Valadez who is an incoming freshman at UALR says she is from Little Rock but chose to live on campus.

“I want to be part of the campus life and be more involved,” says Valadez.

Several volunteers from campus organizations helped students with the moving process and kept things flowing smoothly.

Harding University also welcomed students back to campus Thursday.