Rain, cold weather won’t stop this kid from experiencing Halloween festivities

WARD, Ark. — One mother decided to take to social media to give her son a traditional Halloween.

4-year-old, Alex Castillo has Cystic Fibrosis and because it’s supposed to rain Halloween night his mother posted to Facebook trying to see if there were any alternative options so he wouldn’t be out in the cold rain.

Dozens of neighbors decided to let him come trick-or-treating at their homes on Tuesday night. People from Austin also heard the news and invited him out to their homes too.

As you can tell by these photos, Alex was very happy that he got to experience this Halloween tradition.