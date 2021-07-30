Clinton Presidential Center to temporarily close due to public health emergency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Clinton Presidential Center will temporarily close to the public starting Monday due to the recent declaration of a public health emergency in Arkansas due to the higher case positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County.

Officials say the on-site restaurant 42 bar and table will remain open, with patrons asked to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before entering.

Earlier this week the Clinton Center announced that anyone entering the facility must wear a mask while indoors.

Clinton Center staff will continue to monitor guidance from public health officials.