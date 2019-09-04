Clinton Center Presents New Temporary Exhibit: ‘José Sacal: A Universal Mexican’

Mexican sculpture art to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Mexican Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release)- The Clinton Presidential Center’s newest temporary exhibit, José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, opened to the public on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The Clinton Presidential Center, in partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock and the José Sacal Micha Foundation, is proud to present this exhibition in celebration of the CCIX Anniversary of the Independence of Mexico and National Hispanic Heritage Month.

José Sacal is undoubtedly one of the most prominent representatives of contemporary sculptural art. Known for his experimentation and freedom, Sacal recognized no boundaries in his sources of inspiration and was not afraid to find new meaning in old forms. Sacal’s work has been showcased in more than 40 individual exhibitions and dozens of collaborations in Mexico and around the world. In 2006, he became the first Mexican to have his sculpture art permanently displayed in the country of China. Today, more than 20 Sacal sculptures can be found in public spaces across Mexico, Israel, and the United States, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

The sculptures featured at the Clinton Center comprise two series: The Paraphrase, inspired by distinguished artists like Michelangelo, Frida Kahlo and Picasso; and Characters of Impact, in which Sacal recreates unmistakable historical figures like Einstein and Churchill. This collection of sculptures will be displayed on the Clinton Center’s Sky Terrace.

José Sacal: A Universal Mexican is sponsored locally by Arvest Bank, Arkansas Tech University, Centennial Bank, Hope Credit Union, ISTI Plant Services, Morelos Supermercados, Bank of America, First Community Bank, First Security Bank, and The Ramirez Law Firm, PLLC.

Because this exhibit is located on the Clinton Center’s Sky Terrace, the outdoor covered patio off of the main entrance, regular admission fees do NOT apply to tour José Sacal: A Universal Mexican.

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Clinton Presidential Center Hours:

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1 – 5 p.m.

Sky Terrace | Clinton Presidential Center

1200 President Clinton Ave.

Little Rock, AR 72201

