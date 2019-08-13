Save a life, help Clear the Shelters Aug. 17

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Want a good way to settle down those new school or back to school jitters? Or maybe the house is just too quiet with the kids gone all day now.

Then the Clear the Shelters Event is just for you, if your home is ready for a new pet!

Clear the Shelter Initiative is taking place this Saturday nationwide.

KARK is joining NBC stations all over the country to help pets find the right family.

North Little Rock’s lead animal control officer, James Tindall says that there is a big need for available pet parents.

“We are full, absolutely. Right now it’s summertime it’s getting even worse when we get into September we are going to be full for quite some time we’re hoping this event will help alleviate some of those issues.”

Animals will be available to adopt Saturday at multiple locations in Central Arkansas.

The events will be a First Arkansas Bank and Trust in Sherwood, Conway, and Jacksonville.

Each location is accepting donations to the shelters but their primary objective is to get these animals a forever home.

There are also ways for you to donate pet food to these shelters right now until the 25.

Click this link for more information about where these locations will be and how you can help https://bit.ly/2MdUUkq.