Cleanup continues one week after Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. – It’s been one week since a tornado ripped through Jonesboro. Now, the community is trying to pick up the pieces.

From the piles of rubble to the mangled metal, it’s hard to see through the devastation left behind by last week’s EF-3 tornado.

“We haven’t even looked past that really right now. Just getting this stuff cleaned up,” cleanup volunteer Samantha Blackwood said.

Blackwood is helping a family friend pick up what’s left of his business.

“We just want to help him not be so overwhelmed,” Blackwood said.

In seven days, not much has changed.

“I don’t know if it can be back to what it was,” Blackwood said.

Over in the neighborhoods, debris still lines the streets. It almost looks as if the tornado happened yesterday. Johnnie Washington’s roof was ripped from his home and almost everything inside was ruined.

“It’s hard to believe that this really happened,” Washington said.

As that reality sets in, Washington is having trouble wrapping his mind around something else.

“You would not believe the help that we have gotten,” Washington said.

For the last week, countless people have come by offering food, water and just a helping hand.

“They are part of the miracle after the storm,” Washington said.

He says this community is proving they are Jonesboro strong.