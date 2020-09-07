Cleanup continues into Labor Day Weekend following EF2 tornado in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Cleanup continues in Cleburne County after an EF2 tornado ripped through several neighborhoods. Most of the damage was downed power lines and trees ripped out of the ground. Some homes were also damaged in the storm.

Neighbors and homeowners spent the holiday weekend cleaning up their community. Tim Nantz owns rental properties on Blakey Circle hit by the storm and says just moments after the tornado roared through, tree companies, electricians and volunteers filled the street.

“There were people I didn’t know here. You don’t know if they even like you and all of a sudden they’re everywhere so I guess they do,” Nantz said.

Nantz said they are in the final stretch of clearing limbs and making repairs.

“We’ve still got a lot of electric poles that are busted and hallowed out around. We’ve got four piles burning and one to go we’ve still got stumps and roots we don’t know what to do with,” Nantz said.

Just one street over, another family doesn’t know if they’ll even be able to rebuild. Charles Bennett said he and his wife have lived in their home more than 30 years. Now he’s spending his days searching for pieces of their life together.

“I’m fishing some more stuff for her,” Bennett said.

He said where a tree now sits was his wife’s favorite room in the house.

“There were pictures of all the kids and grandkids. That room was just a treasure house of memories and she had a big family bible she bought when we were first married it was in there,” Bennett said.

Its hard to imagine anything is salvageable, but when Bennett squeezed through you’ll never guess what he found.

“All of her pictures, the glass wasn’t even broken, the Bible had stayed underneath something maybe the coffee table. It wasn’t wet all of these things left,” Bennett said.

He believes it can only be explained one way.

“Boy when your spirits are low the lord really blesses you,” Bennett said.

Bennett and his wife are staying with family. He says they want to rebuild but are waiting for the insurance adjuster to see if that will be a possibility.