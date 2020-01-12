Clean up process begins after Tornado rips through Midway

MIDWAY, Ark. – Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning were just the beginning Friday night as storms ripped through Logan County. Saturday as the sun rose you could see just how severe the storms were.

“It sounded like a freight train coming over us,” Midway Fire Chief Larry Faith said.

One mobile home was picked up and tossed several feet away from where it was. The National Weather Service confirmed the damage was from an EF-2 tornado with 115 mph winds. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office posted more pictures of damage on Facebook. The Sheriff’s Office said roofs were torn off homes and chicken houses were destroyed. Logan County Judge declared a disaster and Red Cross had to be contacted.

“We had a bunch of power lines, trees down in the road and trees on house,” Faith said.

Faith also said the family living in the one mobile home that was tossed, wasn’t hurt. They were in a storm shelter during the storm. This wasn’t the only home that was destroyed during that storm. Fire officials who confirm no injuries were reported but there’s still a lot left to clean up.