City says it needs tax passed to help reserve fund

MAYFLOWER, Ark.-The City of Mayflower has asked it’s voters to approve an increase in city sales tax.

The city said it will use the money if passed to fill its reserve fund. Currently the fund is extremely low. That fund is used for a number of things like city projects and natural disaster recovery.

If voters pass the tax, the city could collect upwards of $15,000 dollars a month from tax payers. Currently the city tax in Mayflower is 2 percent.

If passed at the September special election it would increase to 2.5 percent.

That special election is set to take place on September 10th at Mayflower City Hall.