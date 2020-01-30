City of Hot Springs working to reduce flooding levels in downtown

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Spa City is working to reduce flooding in downtown Hot Springs. They’ve applied for a grant to build a detention system to reduce flooding levels.

From the earliest recorded historic flood in 1910 to the most recent in 1990, downtown Hot Springs has flooded at least seven times in the last century. The tunnels running through the city help, but only to a point. Now, city leaders are looking for a better solution.

Natalie Nation helps run her family’s shop on Central Avenue and while she wasn’t old enough to see the flood of 1990 firsthand she has seen the impacts it made. Nation says her family used to put sandbags and boards in front of their building just because they were worried it would happen again.

“The water line is actually right up to here and it actually shows the date,” Nation said.

While it’s been three decades since water filled the roads and stores, Hot Springs Public Works Director Denny McPhate is hoping to get ahead of the next down pour.

“It’s not a matter of if it’s ever going to happen again, it’s just when,” McPhate said.

The plan is to build a detention system up stream of Whittington and Parks creek.

“It will be here up to the mountain, tow the mountain and up that way approximately 1,000 feet,” McPhate said.

He says it won’t completely fix the problem but it will reduce flooding by two feet.

“Anything you can reduce it by is a big help,” McPhate said.

For Nation, even thinking about water rushing through the store is enough to shake her.

“I don’t even want to think about that happening,” Nation said.

She’s hoping construction starts sooner rather than later.

The city applied for a Flood Mitigation Assistance grant to start construction. The city would get three hundred and 75 thousand dollars and put up one hundred and 25 thousand of their own funds. They should know mid summer whether or not they qualified.