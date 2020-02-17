City of Conway buys flood prone homes to demolish and convert into park space

CONWAY, Ark. – Flood prone homes in Conway are being torn down to create park space for the community. The city bought eight properties next to Stone Dam Creek Trail and have already begun work.

Tearing down and clearing out, the City of Conway is demolishing homes to make way for a new foundation.

“Anytime that we can take projects like this we’re going to go full steam ahead,” City of Conway spokesperson Bobby Kelly said.

The properties are right next to two creeks and when it rains those homes fill up

“Every house had their own collection of sandbags,” Kelly said.

One neighbor, Clifton Armstrong said it happened within the last year.

“It flooded and we couldn’t go that way for about a week and a half to two weeks,” Armstrong said.

After flooding multiple times, homeowners were having trouble inking a sale so the city stepped up and signed on the dotted line buying up eight flood prone homes on South Donaghey Avenue and Sugar Creek Drive.

“It would be pretty much next to impossible to ge the kind of money that we were able to get for them,” Kelly said.

The plan is to strip the homes down to the foundation, extend Stone Dam Creek Trail and create a park space.

“We’re really happy to convert this land into public space,” Kelly said.

“It would be a good idea to have a walking park whatever, just recreation,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong and other neighbors say it’s something they’ll definitely take advantage of.

“Walk on it, run, on a good day though,” Armstrong said.

Now the community just has to watch and wait as this debris is cleared and the plans go from paper to pavement.

Contractors are about halfway done demolishing and clearing homes. They have until March to finish the job.