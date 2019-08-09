City leaders looking to rename Jonesboro street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

JONESBORO, Ark.- City leaders are looking to rename a city street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The board met again Wednesday vote on three different streets.

Aggie Road came out with the most votes.

Many people loved the idea that the street runs into Arkansas State University, giving it an education component.

One committee member said naming the street after King was a promise that must be kept, and it’s time for change.

“I hope we can remember exactly what Dr. King stood for and do this in unity with open hearts and open minds with love for the community,” says Judy Casteel, a Unity Committee Member. “We need to be moving forward on this. This has been stalled too many times. It needs to be taken care of once and for all.”

Tension arose after some members said the name should only be given to a newly-formed street rather than changing an already existing one.

Nothing is official yet.