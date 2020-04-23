City closing popular parks again to prevent crowding, promote social distancing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The City of Little Rock announced on Thursday that several parks will be

closed due to high levels of traffic that exceed a safe capacity during the ongoing COVID-19

pandemic. The City made the decision to safeguard public health this weekend when warmer

weather is expected and traffic could increase. The parks will close Friday, April 24 through

Sunday, April 26. The parks will re-open on Monday, April 27.

Parks closing include:

Murray Park (pavilion and sand volleyball areas

Remmel Park

Barton Park

Boyle Park

Crump Park

MacArthur Park Dog Park

Barricades will be set-up to close off each of these parks, and staff will be monitoring the areas

throughout the weekend. Residents should not disturb the placement of any of the barricades.

While these parks are closed, many other parks and trails remain open for use while practicing

the recommended social distancing. Residents are reminded that if they visit a park and the

parking lot is full, that park has reached its capacity to be utilized safely and they should visit

another park or return at a later time.

To discourage off-road parking and crowding, City staff has placed traffic-control barrels along

Rebsamen Park Road near the Big Dam Bridge and along River Mountain Road near Two Rivers

Bridge. If a designated parking lot is full when visiting a park, guests are encouraged to refer to

this map which shares additional parking locations that grant access to the Arkansas River Trail.

Park visitors can also expect an increased presence from Little Rock Police Department’s Mounted

Patrol and Community Oriented Police units in the parks to remind people to keep their distance.

If vehicles are found to be parked illegally, they will be cited by the Little Rock Police

Department.

Residents are encouraged to “Stay In and Tell a Friend” to practice social distancing. They can

also, visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 to gain further insight about how to best to protect themselves

and their loved ones.