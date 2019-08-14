City board member proposes marijuana arrest be lowest priority for police

FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow. Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city board member is proposing an ordinance that would make marijuana arrests the lowest possible priority for police.

Effectively reducing it to a citation.

Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson says the ordinance could help save the city money and lighten the load on officers.

Richardson says several other cities that include New York, Jacksonville, Fayettville and Oklahoma City already have similar measures in place.

He says the small time offenses are filling up court systems and jail cells.

Richardson says, “For the most part if you have more of these types of arrest you can lose Pell grants, you can have problems with housing, employment so there are a number of negatives effects it can have you or your family if you have these kind of arrest on your record.”

The city voted the ordinance down last year and next week board members will vote again.