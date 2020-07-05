Cities across Arkansas look at adopting Governor Hutchinson mask ordinance

CONWAY, Ark. – The city of Conway is taking steps to decide if they will adopt Governor Asa Hutchinson’s new executive order. It allows cities across the state to enact mask mandates.

Little Rock and Fayetteville put their own mask ordinances into effect. Conway city officials say it’s always been a topic of discussion but they have been following Governor Hutchinson’s lead.

“When we heard about the governor’s announcement, we immediately got together and said let’s look at the model ordinance,” Conway Communications Coordinator, Bobby Kelly said.

Kelly said the mayor’s office started sharing ideas to city council members, city attorney and with the medical and business community. They plan to discuss it further.

“Meet as early as Monday to discuss the ordinance to see if it’s palatable and works best for Conway,” Kelly said.

This happening, as the natural state continues to see a surge in cases. According to Saturday’s numbers, there has been an increase of 570 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There is a total number of 6,126 active cases. All 75 counties in the state now have at least one case.

Under Hutchinson’s order local law enforcement and city officials would act in a “support capacity” to help educate and encourage folks to wear masks.

“It’s important to discuss, I mean public safety has been number one;” Kelly said. “We’ve got a former fire chief as our mayor and public safety has always been a priority, He’s always stressing personal responsibility.”

Despite the model, there are still a few questions, like how do you enforce? The local ordinance would not include penalties for not complying, leaving city leaders to make decisions.

“That’s a great question and it will be something to ask our city council,” Kelly said.

Again, the city hopes to meet as early as Monday to vote on whether or not they will adopt this ordinance. Anyone with concerns about this topic, can contact council members directly.