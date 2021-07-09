Churches react as the number of COVID-19 cases increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With new COVID cases crossing a thousand for the third day in a row, many places are taking a second look at their COVID precautions – including churches.

This week, a number of Central Arkansas places of worship changed their rules for this coming Sunday. Pulaski Heights United Methodist is one such church, announcing their mask requirement will change from “optional” to “recommended” starting this weekend.

It’s a reality parishioners have dealt with before.



It’s only been a few months since vaccine rollouts resulted in businesses opening back up following a year of closures and quarantines. Pulaski Heights United Methodist was one of many churches hit hard by the pandemic.

Michael McMurray, the communications director for Pulaski Heights, says one of the biggest challenges last year was the loss of community. “We as a church have had to face our own difficulties with trying to help each other stay connected and be a community,” McMurray remembered. “Part of being a church is being communal.”

In the past few weeks, the parish has found its second wind. But that could be taken away in an instant if COVID sees a third spike.

Arkansas’ worrying COVID increase has led some churches to cut back on services. For Pulaski Heights, they’re bringing back masks in an attempt to keep everyone safe, and boosting sanitation efforts. “We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere,” McMurray added. “We’ve been diligent in taking the time to make sure that we’re following all the science, make sure we are keeping everyone safe.”

Church leaders will also continue to livestream their services for those who wish to stay at home, and encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so.