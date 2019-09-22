Church demolished after contractor’s costly mistake

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — A community is coming together after a church in Alma was demolished by a contractor’s costly mistake.

Courtesy of Pastor Burnham Rand





Alma Seventh Day Adventist Church (731 Fayetteville Avenue) was completely destroyed after a contractor dug too far when building a wall between the church and the city’s new parking lot.

“There is a lot of emotion to work through but we’re trying to get to the point where we are excited about a new building,” Alma Seventh Day Adventist Church Pastor Burnham Rand said.

According to Pastor Rand, it is going to cost at least $50,000 to rebuild.

Courtesy of Pastor Burnham Rand



“We were going to remodel the building to comply with the new look the city is trying to get to so it was very disappointing and very emotional,” he said. “We had plans to put a new roof on the building and thankfully we didn’t have that done.”

Pastor Rand said he knows it was an accident, but moving forward the church is going to need all the help it can get.

“We would appreciate anyone that has a skill set that can contribute to rebuilding,” he said. “If there is anyone who would like to help out financially we certainly would appreciate it because like I said we had quite a shortfall.”

Courtesy of Pastor Burnham Rand



During this time of need, the Alma United Methodist Church, located just down the street, decided to lend a helping hand.

“They have accommodated us by letting us use their sanctuary every week now,” Pastor Rand said.

By doing this, the Alma Seventh Day Adventist Church has been able to have worship every Saturday since it lost its building.

Doug Phillips is the pastor at Alma United Methodist Church (22 Ash Street).

He said when he heard the church didn’t have a place of worship he opened the building up to them.

“We believe they are spreading the good news, they’re talking about Jesus, and helping people in the community,” he said. “Anyway we can help them continue their ministry we want to do that.”

Pastor Phillips said this is just an example of how the city of Alma is better together.

“I have no doubt that the Alma community as soon as there is a plan in place they’re gonna be right there with open arms to make sure that church is rebuilt,” he said.

Alma Seventh Day Adventist Church is taking monetary donations and donations of building materials.

The church is also asking any electricians, plumbers, and carpenters that would be willing to donate their time to contact the church.