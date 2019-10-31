Child porn charges send Little Rock man to jail

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man is behind bars and facing 150 charges related to child pornography.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says Shawn Cole, 43, was taken into custody on Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his home.

The LRPD report on Cole’s arrest notes that a tablet and cell phone were confiscated and that he could face additional charges pending forensic examination.

The charges he faces so far are for distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit child material, 2nd offense, according to Cole’s jail record.

The police report also states that Little Rock Animal Control and Code Enforcement were called to the scene after Cole’s arrest due to the condition of the home.