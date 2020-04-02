Child, 80-year-old woman died in two separate fires in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Fire Marshals in Pine Bluff are investigating after a child and an 80-year-old woman died in two separate fires in a week.

According to a release sent Thursday from the City of Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, fire crews were sent on March 27 on the 20 block of Smugglers Lane for a house fire with an elderly disabled woman trapped inside. First responders said fire and heavy smoke was coming from the home when they arrived. According to the report, crews found the woman in a bedroom. The woman was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where she died from her injuries on Monday, according to officials. According to the report, the fire was ruled unintentional and caused by an unattended pot on the stove.

According to another release sent Thursday from the City of Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, fire crews were sent on Wednesday to the 1000 block of S. Wisconsin for a house fire with a child possibly trapped inside. Fire crews say when they arrived at the home, there was heavy smoke on the second floor. First responders found the 3-year-old boy in a bedroom on the second floor, according to the report. Officials say the child was pronounced dead at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.