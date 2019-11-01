Chicken house burns in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fire crews were working to extinguish a fire at a chicken house on Friday afternoon around 64th Street south of Highway 412.

The Springdale Fire Department said it started when bales of hay caught fire and it spread from there.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Springdale Fire Department’s Batallion Chief Matt Bagley said heavy machinery was being used and caused the dry hay to catch fire.

There were 900 hay bales being stored in the privately-owned chicken house. Bagley said there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

No chickens were in the house at the time.

Springdale FD was asking people to avoid the area as crews put out the blaze.