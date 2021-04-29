Central Arkansas prepares to celebrate 501 Day on Saturday

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 501 Day, a celebration of all things local to central Arkansas is happening on Saturday.

Most Arkansans know 501 as the area code for central Arkansas but it’s now become a day to embrace the local vibe in the beautiful, bustling heart of the state.

North Little Rock has a day of planned activities including sporting events, discounts and dancing.

This morning on @KARK4News and @FOX16News we are looking at #501DAY plans in @ExploreNLR. We'll go over this list and show you some live workout and ballet demonstrations with Ballet Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/aFtaajfSin — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) April 29, 2021

Other cities across the central Arkansas landscape will also be celebrating in their own way.

To choose the right way to celebrate for you and your family visit the Celebrate 501 Facebook Page.