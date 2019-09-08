Centerton man wanted for negligent homicide picked up in New Mexico by bail bondsman

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Centerton man is now in custody for negligent homicide.

Mitchell Ramsey, 25, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide back in November.

Ramsey was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was supposed to report on January 14 to serve his sentence but never showed up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. A bail bond agent went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, picked up Mitchell and returned him to Arkansas, according to Elijah McMullan from Bryces Bail Bonds.

Police said Ramsey was involved in a three-car crash on September 28, 2017, at North 13th Street and West Persimmon Street that left a man, identified as William Dudzieski, dead.

A blood test later revealed Ramsey had a blood alcohol content of .201