Census summit brings stakeholders together

News

by: Jay Bir

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Stakeholders in Arkansas are coming together today to figure out ways to get the most complete census count in the Natural State.

Arkansans will be able to go online April 1 and be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census but the focus of the Governor’s AR Counts committee and others is counting those that can potentially fall through the cracks.

Organizations came together Thursday to figure out how to better reach out to minority communities, lower income populations, the elderly, and non-English speaking portions of the population.

The online census will be available in 12 different languages and the paper version will be available in English and Spanish.

Participation will not threaten any Arkansans’ privacy and the U.S. Census Bureau cannot share any information with federal agencies.

Stakeholders say that a 1% difference in the count could make a $1 billion difference over the next decade when it comes to federal funding for a myriad of things such as highways, schools, and federal programs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Maps

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Current Conditions

Current Conditions

Temperature Map

Temperature Map

Metro Temperatures

Metro Temperatures

Watches & Warnings

Watches & Warnings

Rainfall Today

Rainfall Today

Metro Radar

Metro Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

NW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SW Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

SE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

NE Arkansas Radar

Satellite Radar

Satellite Radar

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories