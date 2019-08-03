Celebrate National Shooting Sports Month with special discounts at the AGFC’s firing range

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (News release) — The Dr. James E. Moore Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range will hold a variety of special offers to its patrons throughout August to celebrate National Shooting Sports Month. Range staff have prepared a variety of promotions to get people off the couch and on the range to prepare for this year’s hunting seasons.

“While we’d love everyone who visits the range to ultimately buy a hunting license and get out into the field this fall, we want to get more people shooting and enjoying the shooting sports,” said Grant Tomlin, assistant chief of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Education Division. “Taxes on firearms and ammunition contribute a great deal into conservation funding in North America. We want to say ‘Thank you’ to our dedicated shooters and ‘welcome aboard’ to anyone interested in trying out recreational shooting.”

To kick off the month, All pistol and rifle range access from Aug. 1 through Aug. 7 is on the house. All customers shooting at the 200-yard rifle range and 50-yard pistol range can shoot for free.

The free shooting doesn’t end for some at the end of that week. Children from ages 6 to 17 may shoot for free, as well as any adult 65 years old or older for the remainder of the month. All youth under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The AGFC also has a special incentive for anyone purchasing a hunting or fishing license or firearm. Any individual who has purchased a new firearm in the last 60 days can shoot at no charge on the rifle or pistol range with a proof of purchase from an FFL dealer. Anyone who has purchased a hunting or fishing license on or after July 1, 2019 also may use the pistol or rifle range for free during the entire month.

The above specials revolve around the rifle and pistol ranges, but shotgunners aren’t left out in the cold. All skeet and trap will be reduced to a scant $2 per round for the entire month of August. The minimal charge is simply to recover the cost of the clay targets used.

Females are one of the fastest growing groups in the outdoors, and that includes shooting sports. The range also is offering a special ladies weekend, Aug. 17-18, when women can shoot on any range (pistol, rifle or shotgun) for free. Staff will also hold a basic shooting class from 9 a.m until noon on both days — a rifle class will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, and a pistol class will be offered Sunday, Aug. 18. Space is limited to 20 ladies for each class, but any woman can enjoy the free shooting all weekend.

Contact Range Manager Bill Haynes at william.haynes@agfc.ar.gov or call 501-470-9904 for more information or to register for a class.