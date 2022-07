FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace was drafted 49th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Wallace was projected to be a first or second round pick by most mock drafts.

The Royals have drafted other Hogs in the past, left-handed pitcher Caden Monke in last year’s draft and outfielder Eric Cole.