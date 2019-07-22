Caught on camera: $50,000 worth of bikes stolen in west Little Rock

Surveillance footage captures masked men stealing bicycles at Arkansas Cycling and Fitness on Bowman in west Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rows of spokes and aisles of handlebars cover the 6,000-square-foot space inside Arkansas Cycling and Fitness on Bowman in west Little Rock.

That space was invaded over the weekend after cameras appear to show four masked men enter the store during early morning hours Saturday and leave in a hurry with seven bikes worth $50,000 in tow.

“Three different cameras captured them: four guys,” Richard Machychek says.

Machychek owns the store, along with a second location in Sherwood.

He realized the Bowman store had been burglarized early Saturday. Gaping holes were left in the back door, which appeared to be made with a drill.

“They were in and out in two minutes,” Machychek says.

In the video, you can see four people scurry through the store, covered head to toe in masks, clothes and gloves. A neighboring business captured a glimpse of what looked like a large, white van that might have been the getaway car, according to Machychek.

“These thieves knew what they were after,” Machychek says.

Bikes on sale in the store range in price from $400 to $10,000. The bikes that were stolen were higher in price.

Little Rock police investigated the call. If you know anything about the crime, call police.