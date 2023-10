FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Earlier today Pig Trail Nation’s Evan Kamikow and Hog Hoops insider Kevin McPherson had a chance to catch up with class of 2024 4-star small forward and Arkansas commit Isaiah Elohim.

The guys talked about why Elohim chose Arkansas over Kansas and Villanova, what Elohim is looking to improve on, and the energy he is going to bring to Fayetteville next year.

For the full interview, head to the video above!