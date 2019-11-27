Casino gets ripped off $17,000 in chips, police say man used his players card

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs Police have arrested a man after they say he stole $17,000 in chips from Oaklawn Casino.

They say 42-year-old Derrick Belton of Mountain Pine had used his players card while playing Black Jack Friday night. That’s when police say Belton allegedly scooped up over 30 of the purple, $500 chips and got away.

The use of his players card and the cameras are what police say allowed them to “positively I.D. him” and track him down.

He’s now facing a Class-c felony for theft.

We’re also told by a casino employee, that Oaklawn is doing away with their purple chips, in order to keep the $17,000 from being cashed.