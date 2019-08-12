Casino discussion at Pope County Quorum Court meeting

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The possibility of a casino in Pope County has a lot of people on edge.

The county’s quorum court has called a special meeting to discuss the issue.

That’s where they’re set to vote on a resolution that will either make way for gambling, or put an end to it, at least temporarily.

Over the past few months the casino issue in Pope County has been stop and go, like downtown Russellville traffic. People are on either side of the debate.

“It will bring a lot of other things we’ve been wanting for 30 years, that seem, to be sitting still by the local officials,” supporter Michael Ford said.

He says he hopes county leaders write a letter of recommendation, or a resolution, opening up the ability for a casino.

“We see other communities growing and we’re not,” Ford said.

“Once the development starts it will be really hard to hold them to everything they promised,” Mary Cohoon said.

Mary Cohoon opposes the issue. She says she’s been in contact with the same county leaders.

“They all keep making so much money, someone is going to have to lose some money, for them to make some money,” Cohoon said.

They say this is no game for the community. That’s why they both plan on being at the special Pope County Quorum Court meeting Tuesday.

“I don’t think it will help produce the type of community I would like to continue living in,” Cohoon said.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t have things like shopping malls and things for families to do,” Ford said.

The Quorum Court meeting is Tuesday night at 5 p.m.