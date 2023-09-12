LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For many women, it’s not unusual to experience bloating, urinary urgency or even pelvic pain, especially with hormonal changes.

CARTI’s new gynecologic oncologist Dr. Kathryn Kennedy stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Kennedy said ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death for women in the U.S., often because it goes undetected until it reaches more advanced stages.

For more information about ovarian cancer or other gynecologic oncology issues, visit CARTI.com.