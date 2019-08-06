CARTI Expands Statewide Presence, Forms Alliance with Ashley County Medical Center to Open CARTI Crossett

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.(News Release) – CARTI announced that its newest clinic, CARTI Crossett, opened on Thursday, Aug. 1. Featuring medical oncologist Bilal Malik, M.D., the clinic offers infusion services, including chemotherapy. The clinic is located in Ashley County Medical Center, 1015 Unity Road, Crossett, and will be open Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to expand our oncology services into the southeast corner of the state,” said Adam Head, president and chief executive officer of the statewide network of cancer care providers. “Our mission is to bring our world-class physicians and cancer care into the communities where patients live. Thanks to a partnership with Ashley County Medical Center, and with Dr. Malik at the helm, we look forward to bringing the most advanced technologies and expertise to the patients living in and around Ashley County.”

Phillip Gilmore, chief executive officer of Ashley County Medical Center stated, “We have been blessed to have Dr. Malik part of the ACMC team for the past 21 years, and providing chemotherapy to our communities in southeast Arkansas for more than 15 years. The partnership between Ashley County Medical Center and CARTI presents a tremendous opportunity for our region. We are honored to join together and provide our community members with the most advanced cancer treatment. We are thankful for Dr. Malik and the job he has done for ACMC and our patients, and look forward to continuing to work with him and CARTI.”

Dr. Malik has run his own solo practice, South Arkansas Hematology & Oncology Clinic, in Pine Bluff for more than 20 years. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Arkansas Blood and Cancer Society, American Can Society and the Association of Pakistani Physicians in North America.

“I have been fortunate to practice in south Arkansas for the past 20 years,” said Dr. Malik. “In that time, I’ve treated mothers, fathers, farmers, professionals, students and public servants; all good people who deserve the highest level of cancer treatment options available. By joining CARTI’s network of cancer care providers, I’m able to align my patients with our state’s most respected cancer physicians. To have the expertise of my fellow physicians, plus the most advanced technologies, will be invaluable as we expand the care we can provide to the patients of south Arkansas.”

He earned his medical degree from Nishtar Medical College in Pakistan. He completed residencies in pathology at Cooper Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey and The State University of New York in Buffalo, New York, and in internal medicine at St. Clare’s Hospital in New York, New York. He completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama.