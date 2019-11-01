Cargo van hits 18-wheeler and bridge on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County, 1 injured

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark.- Officials say one person was injured after a cargo van hit an 18-wheeler and bridge Friday.

At 11:46 this morning crews from GRFD were called to a MVA with injury at the 102 West on I-30. Crews arrived to find a…

Posted by Glen Rose Fire District on Friday, November 1, 2019

According to the Glen Rose Fire Department, the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the 102 West on Interstate 30.

Pictures on their Facebook page show several items strewn on the Interstate.

Officials say as of 4 p.m., one lane is open.

The Glen Rose Fire Department says Rockport Mt. Willow Fire, Arkansas State Police, Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Spring County 911, Tanner’s Truck & Equipment Inc., LifeNet and the Hot Spring County Office of Emergency Management assisted in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

