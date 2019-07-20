Career center bets on success in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new career center opening in Pine Bluff is taking a big gamble on the Saracen Casino and Resort that’s under construction.

The Arkansas Employment Career Center office off Dollarway Drive, is a work in progress while Carla Daniels puts the finishing touches on the space.

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” Daniels said. “Whatever skill sets or whatever issues you have, we want to be here, to be that sounding board to help you get to the next level as far as career.”

Daniels’ first bet is on the casino, which just broke ground but is slowly starting to hire for nearly 1,100 positions.

“We have a contract with the casino,” Daniels explained. “They’re hiring in phases so not to hire so many at one. They’re not just all minimum wage, they’ll be hiring accountants in the medical area.”

The career center is getting a boost from the casino, but they’re also trying to help job seekers across the city.

“We’re going to be teaching job training as far as how to do resumes, write your resume correctly, make sure everything on your application is okay,” Daniels added.

The office is staffed by a group of women who have a track record helping those down on their luck in the city. That includes Kimberly Anderson, Debra Allen, and Patricia Johnson

The center plans to do a soft open, holding hours a few days a week before rolling out to a full Monday – Friday schedule.