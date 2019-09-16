Car windows broken into at Bona Dea Trail 

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A family is sending out a warning. Over the weekend their car was broken into while they were walking on a busy Russellville trail.

For the past 6 months, Elizabeth Mahon has been coming to the Bona Dea Trail in Russellville. She says it’s a great place to get away. However, she found out quickly Sunday morning that crime can happen anywhere.

“This is a Veteran Memorial here and they are just desecrating it,” Mahon said.

Sunday morning she noticed her car window was smashed open. Her purse and her sister’s bag was stolen.

“They took all of her personal belongings. They even took her cell phone,” Mahon said.

All that’s left is glass scattered on the ground. She says the suspect even took $500 that she was desperately relying on.

“I usually don’t have a lot of cash on me, but I happened to that day. I’m having surgery and I had money in there for that,” she said.

The family turned into detectives and visited stores the suspect used their credit cards at.

“We have transactions where they have swiped five cards. Three of them didn’t work so they kept going to the next one,” Kenley Jamison said.

Police confirm a woman was responsible. Now, they need help identifying her.

“They took out $1,500-$2,000 on each of my cards,” Mahon said.

Mahon now plans to find a new place to walk, but wants to warn others about her misfortune.