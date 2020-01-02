Car shot at with man and son inside after celebratory gunfire on NYE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police Officers got in touch with a man who said he and his son were stopped at an intersection on 28 Street, and Walker Street around midnight on New Years Eve when their car was struck by a bullet.

Police say the bullet was likely fired from an unknown weapon around midnight to celebrate the new year.

Police say this is a common occurrence in and around the city of Little Rock.

Police say the bullet appeared to have struck the moon roof, which shattered on impact, then deflected off and back into the intersection.

The man told police he was able to close the cover to the roof, which prevented his son being showered in broken glass.

Police searched the vehicle and the intersection for any casing shells and nothing was found.