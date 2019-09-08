Breaking News
Capitol View, September 8th: State Senators discuss retail ammunition decision

Capitol View
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, Jessi Turnure speaks with Bob Clausen from Washington, D.C. about the latest national, and local political headlines.

Plus, State Senators Bob Ballinger and Joyce Elliott discuss recent decisions by retailers regarding some guns and ammunition.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK-TV right before NBC’s Meet the Press. 

