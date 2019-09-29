Capitol View, September 29th. Congressman Westerman talks trade, vaping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this week’s Capitol View, Congressman Bruce Westerman joins Jay Bir to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Congressman Westerman discusses the efforts to get the USMCA to the floor of the House of Representatives for passage.

Mexico has ratified the deal.

Jessi Turnure also joins Jay Bir to discuss developments in Washington, D.C. this week.

You can watch this week’s full episode above. You can also subscribe to Capitol View via podcast through your favorite audio podcasting apps.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on KARK-TV right before NBC’s Meet the Press.