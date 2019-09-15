Capitol View, September 15th: New concerns prompt quick e-cigarette proposals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, a panel joins Mallory Brooks to discuss vaping.

State lawmakers addressed new concerns about the health effects of e-cigarettes at a joint committee meeting this week.

Among the concerns, leaders are working to keep new tobacco products out of the hands of children.

The panel consists of Dr. Sherman Whitfield with the Pulaski County Special School District, State Senator Missy Irvin, State Representative Tippi McCullough, and Dr. Joe Thompson , President of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

