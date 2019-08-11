Capitol View: Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, and back to school with a new rule for recess

Capitol View
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin joins Mallory Brooks to discuss a wide range of topics, including the two mass shootings last weekend.

He also talks about his efforts to encourage apprenticeships.

Griffin says business leaders can play a key role in educating the workforce of the future in Arkansas.

Plus, a look to the future and his plan to run for Governor in 2022.

Also, with school back in session, the legislature has established some new rules, including a mandate for more recess time.

