Capitol View for October 6th, House of Representatives panel, and LRSD local control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, an Arkansas lawmaker faces potential expulsion from the House after pleading no contest to not paying state income taxes from 2012 to 2017.

The House will vote Friday on the resolution to by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd to expel State Representative Mickey Gates.

Plus, controversy over how much local control the State Board of Education proposes to return to the Little Rock School District.

Theresa Gordon with the Little Rock Education Association shares her thoughts.

