Capitol View: Congressman French Hill, and Dr. Joe Thompson

Capitol View
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, 2nd District Congressman French Hill joins Mallory Brooks to discuss recent events across the country, as well as opportunity zones in Arkansas.

Also, Dr. Joe Thompson from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement talks about new laws going into effect, including an expanded ban on texting and driving.

You can watch this week’s full episode above. You can also subscribe to Capitol View via podcast through your favorite audio podcasting apps.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK-TV right before NBC’s Meet the Press.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss