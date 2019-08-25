Breaking News
Capitol View, August 25th: Robocalls and working in Arkansas

Capitol View
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, State Senator Trent Garner discusses his “We the People” tour.

Garner has met with people in the timber, metal and nursing fields to learn about their concerns.

Plus, a lot of people are concerned about the high number of robocalls.

Attorneys General from across the country gathered to discuss principles to make sure calls that cross a legal line can be blocked.

Arkansas A.G. Leslie Rutledge shares details from that meeting.

