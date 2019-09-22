Capitol View, September 22nd: Arkansas gaming expansions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, gambling operations are expanding across the state.

The passage of Amendment 100 has allowed for licensing of two new casinos, pending the approval of Pope County residents, and with construction underway in Pine Bluff.

Southland in West Memphis, and Oaklawn in Hot Springs have expanded their gaming, and a multi-million dollar construction plan at Oaklawn is well underway.

State Senator Keith Ingraham of West Memphis, State Representative Les Ward of Hot Springs, and State Representative Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff join Jay Bir to talk about the state of gaming in Arkansas.

