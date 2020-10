LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, Incumbent Republican Senator Tom Cotton and his challenger Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. join Jay Bir to discuss the challenges facing Arkansas and the rest of the United States.

One issue before Congress is the ongoing debate over how to best continue combating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK, right before Meet the Press.