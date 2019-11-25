Capitol View, November 24th, Crafts and Conversation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, journalist Brie Jackson joins Jay Bir to discuss her social media project: Crafts and Conversation.

Jackson is testing the idea that political discussions often go well with a brew.

Plus, Meet the Press Moderator Chuck Todd discusses the latest developments in Washington, D.C. regarding the impeachment inquiry.

Catch the show above, and tune in to KARK on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. to view new episodes.

To follow Brie Jackson’s project, search #CraftsAndConversations on facebook.

