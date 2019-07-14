Capitol View, July 14th: The new levee board meets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The big flood in May and into June tested the State’s levee system.

Governor Hutchinson is calling for improvements and has formed a levee task force.

They held their first meeting Friday.

We hear from members of the task force about their plan to issue a report and recommendations by the end of the year.

Plus, the latest from Washington, D.C. and remembering H. Ross Perot.

