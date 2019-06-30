Capitol View for June 30th, Ballot Initiatives; Eye Care

Little Rock, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, it may be more difficult in the future to get ballot initiatives in front of voters on Election Day.

Recent measures, such as legalized medical marijuana, legalized casinos and raises to the minimum wage have passed by way of ballot initiatives in Arkansas and across the United States.

Andrew DeMillo with the Associate Press joins Mallory Brooks for a look at proposed reforms to the ballot initiative process.

Also, opposition persists to new rules that allow for a broader range of procedures that can be performed by optometrists.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on KARK-TV directly before NBC's Meet the Press. It is hosted by Mallory Brooks.