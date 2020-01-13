Candlelight vigil honors life of UCA student

CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Central Arkansas is remembering the life of one of their students. Rebekah Harpool died after being hit by a car on campus the first week of classes. Sunday night they held a candlelight vigil for her.

As the flame passed from one candle to the next, there was a glow in the heart of UCA’s campus where the community honored a light of their own.

“Sigh we lost like a very warm, beautiful, loving and kind soul,” Rebekah’s classmate Ricole Warren said.

Those are just some of the words used to describe Harpool.

“It’s certainly been a hard few days just thinking about the reality of facing this semester with out her,” Honors College Dean Patricia Smith said.

From Honors College to a member of the Wesley Foundation and even UCA Choir, Harpool made quite the impact on campus in just a year and a half.

“Being so nice to everyone and speaking to them and making them feel seen even when they may have been overlooked,” Warren said.

Warren was in several classes with Rebekah and says her favorite thing about her was the way she cared for special needs kids.

“My sister has autism and so I was always like rooting her on,” Warren said.

As each person stepped up to the podium sharing their memories, it’s clear that while the candles may flicker out, Harpool’s light will not be extinguished.

“Yes we may have lost someone that was so close to us but you know she’s still here with us in our hearts and in the community and everything she left behind,” Warren said.

Funeral arrangements honoring Rebekah have also been scheduled. They will take place on Tuesday, January 14th at the Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock at 10:00 a.m.