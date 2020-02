LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candlelight vigil is being held tonight for the two women who were shot and killed in Little Rock on January 25 on S Ringo Street.

Groups of people gathered, sang songs, prayed, and shared stories of both women.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey also showed support and spoke at the vigil.

“We don’t have a gun problem in the city, we have a conflict resolution problem,” said LRPD Chief Humphrey.

We will have the full story tonight at 10.

Following prayer, the groups started singing and now they are sharing stories of both ladies. pic.twitter.com/w1ZLCAQwuG — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) February 4, 2020