CAN YOU ID ME? North Little Rock police trying to identify pair in connection shots fired to McCain Mall

North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who investigators believe are connected to shots being fired at McCain Mall Friday evening. (Photo: North Little Rock police)

North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who investigators believe are connected to shots being fired at McCain Mall Friday evening.

Officers said the gunshots were fired just outside the Earthbound store on the lower level around 6 p.m.

Authorities said the shooter ran from the building heading northbound before officers arrived on the scene, adding that there were no injuries from this incident.

The police have released photos of the two people who they believe are connected to the investigation, though they did not call either person a suspect in the case.

Help NLRPD ID the 2 pictured individuals. Detectives are needing to speak w/ both individuals in connection w/ the shooting that occurred inside of McCain Mall on 7-2-21. If you have any info, contact Det. Jones @ 501-771-7151 or the tip line @ 501-680-8439. pic.twitter.com/S01MYdD4iG — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) July 6, 2021

The North Little Rock Police Department is asking anyone with any information about their identities to contact Det. Jones at 501-771-7151 or the tip line at 501-680-8439. These tips can remain anonymous.